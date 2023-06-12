Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs after strong start

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen took on the Colorado Springs Cage Rats on Sunday at Bill Wood Field.

After a high scoring first inning, the game was tied at three.

From that point, the Plainsmen were outscored 12-2, with Colorado Springs defeating North Platte, 15-5.

The Plainsmen remain winless on the season.

Next up for North Platte, they hit the road to take on the Colorado Tribe on Monday.

