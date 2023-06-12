Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs after strong start
North Platte remain winless on the season
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen took on the Colorado Springs Cage Rats on Sunday at Bill Wood Field.
After a high scoring first inning, the game was tied at three.
From that point, the Plainsmen were outscored 12-2, with Colorado Springs defeating North Platte, 15-5.
The Plainsmen remain winless on the season.
Next up for North Platte, they hit the road to take on the Colorado Tribe on Monday.
