Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs after strong start

North Platte remain winless on the season
North Platte Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs Cage Rats 15-5
North Platte Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs Cage Rats 15-5
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen took on the Colorado Springs Cage Rats on Sunday at Bill Wood Field.

After a high scoring first inning, the game was tied at three.

From that point, the Plainsmen were outscored 12-2, with Colorado Springs defeating North Platte, 15-5.

The Plainsmen remain winless on the season.

Next up for North Platte, they hit the road to take on the Colorado Tribe on Monday.

