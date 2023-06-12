Stapleton Superintendent has assault charges dismissed
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Charges have been dismissed against an educator in the Sandhills that was accused of assault.
Brian Redinger the Superintendent at Stapleton Public Schools was accused of assaulting a man in late January. Logan County Court records indicate that the prosecution in the case dismissed one count of third-degree assault against the 52-year-old.
Redinger faced assault charges in April of 2016 while Superintendent at Shelton Public Schools.
