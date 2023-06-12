Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
NEBRASKAland Days held a ribbon cutting and open house for their new backstage building.
New building offers better backstage experience for NEBRASKAland Days talent acts
KNOP Hourly
Cooler temperatures before mid week warmup
Second night of Miss Nebraska kicks off
Miss Nebraska Pageant held in North Platte

Latest News

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Jeff Johnson and Colton Wierzbicki
Nebraska School Activities Association adds two more people to its staff
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings