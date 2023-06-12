Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - A California man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered 55 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area on Friday.

At 7:45 a.m., a trooper observed a BMW X5 with a license plate violation parked at an eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York.

NSP said during the troopers encounter with the driver, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. NSP then conducted a search of the BMW, and troopers discovered 55 pounds of cocaine hidden in the spare tire compartment.

The driver, 38-year-old Nicandro Garcia-Perez, of Chino Hills, Cali., was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.

55 pounds of cocaine (Nebraska State Patrol)

