Women’s College World Series Champion and MVP Jordy Bahl returns to Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jordy Bahl, a Papillion native and top college softball pitcher, transferred from Oklahoma to Nebraska on Monday.

Bahl has won two national championships with Oklahoma the past two seasons.

In 2023, the ace pitcher had a record of 22-1 with an ERA of just 1.09. She helped lead the Sooners to the title this season while capturing the Women’s College World Series MVP award.

Bahl joins a Nebraska squad that finished fourth in the Big Ten in 2023.

