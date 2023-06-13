2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska speech competition

A 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen Contestant, Maci Cox, gives her speech at the competition.
A 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen Contestant, Maci Cox, gives her speech at the competition.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association continued the second leg of the competition Monday night with a speech battle. The second part of the three-day-long competition for the 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska title took place at Mid Plains Community College.

In the speech competition, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen contestants had to give a prompted speech to a panel of judges to be scored.

The speech competition followed Sunday’s Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena. Tuesday, the contestants will compete in a style show.

Maci Cox, a 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska contestant, gave a onstage speech about the many places her cowgirl boots have taken her.

“I have grown out of each pair of my boots, but all of them have taken me to a different place,” said Cox. “One of the first places I’ve ever been was right here, in North Platte Nebraska, in the dirt of the Buffalo Bill Arena.”

The Winners of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen will be announced on Wednesday at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

