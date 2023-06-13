9 members of North Platte Community College Softball Team receive honors

North Platte Community College
North Platte Community College(NPCC)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nine members of the North Platte Community College Softball Team received honors from the NFCA and the NJCAA on Tuesday.

The nine players are: Juliana Ortiz and Ellie Toelle, of North Platte; Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah; Nancy Martinez, of San Antonio, Texas; Angelina Lockhart and Esper Lewandowski, of Anchorage, Alaska; April Grace, of Kamuela, Hawaii; and Jenelle Gudjonson, of Victoria, British Columbia.

The nine players received honors from Easton and the NFCA as All-America Scholar Athletes as student-athletes who achieved a 3.50 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale for the 2022-2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
The 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition 2024

Latest News

Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G1
Anderson, Matthews earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Honors
The North Platte Plainsmen
Plainsmen win first game of season
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball...
Women’s College World Series champion and MVP Jordy Bahl returns to Nebraska
North Platte Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs Cage Rats 15-5
Plainsmen fall to Colorado Springs after strong start