9 members of North Platte Community College Softball Team receive honors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nine members of the North Platte Community College Softball Team received honors from the NFCA and the NJCAA on Tuesday.

The nine players are: Juliana Ortiz and Ellie Toelle, of North Platte; Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah; Nancy Martinez, of San Antonio, Texas; Angelina Lockhart and Esper Lewandowski, of Anchorage, Alaska; April Grace, of Kamuela, Hawaii; and Jenelle Gudjonson, of Victoria, British Columbia.

The nine players received honors from Easton and the NFCA as All-America Scholar Athletes as student-athletes who achieved a 3.50 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale for the 2022-2023 season.

