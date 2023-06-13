Buffalo Bill Golf Classic kicks off NEBRASKAland Days

The 2023 Rivers Edge Golf Classic kicked off NEBRASKAland Days at the Rivers Edge Golf Club on...
The 2023 Rivers Edge Golf Classic kicked off NEBRASKAland Days at the Rivers Edge Golf Club on Tuesday.(KNOP/Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Golfers met at Rivers Edge Golf Club for the Buffalo Bill Golf Classic, the event is treated each year as the unofficial start of the NEBRASKAland Days festivities.

The Classic is one of the oldest events on the NEBRASKAland Days calendar, originally the tournament paired cowboys in town for the rodeo with locals. On Tuesday, while some cowboys still do participate, it is a chance for locals to come out and support NEBRASKAland Days.

”We like to come out and sponsor it, it’s a big event that brings a lot of growth to the town,” said Justin Thompson of First State Insurance, “brings a lot of business to the town, a lot of comradery, a lot getting to know the other businesses in tow, it’s just a great event for a good cause.”

NEBRASKAland Days officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 14th, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo runs from Wednesday through Saturday, June 17.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Madalyn Doyle stands in front of her mural at the North Platte Area Chamber and Development...
NEBRASKAland Days local window painter

Latest News

NPCC
NPCC’s Montoya named NJCAA All-American
Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G1
Anderson, Matthews earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors
North Platte Community College
9 members of North Platte Community College Softball Team receive honors
The North Platte Plainsmen
Plainsmen win first game of season