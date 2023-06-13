Buffalo Bill Golf Classic kicks off NEBRASKAland Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Golfers met at Rivers Edge Golf Club for the Buffalo Bill Golf Classic, the event is treated each year as the unofficial start of the NEBRASKAland Days festivities.

The Classic is one of the oldest events on the NEBRASKAland Days calendar, originally the tournament paired cowboys in town for the rodeo with locals. On Tuesday, while some cowboys still do participate, it is a chance for locals to come out and support NEBRASKAland Days.

”We like to come out and sponsor it, it’s a big event that brings a lot of growth to the town,” said Justin Thompson of First State Insurance, “brings a lot of business to the town, a lot of comradery, a lot getting to know the other businesses in tow, it’s just a great event for a good cause.”

NEBRASKAland Days officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 14th, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo runs from Wednesday through Saturday, June 17.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.