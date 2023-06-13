Dog rescued after falling nearly 40 feet from tower at state park

Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.
Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.(Bantam Fire Company)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a dog was rescued at a state park after it fell nearly 40 feet.

WFSB reports first responders were called to Mount Tom State Park on Monday for reports of an injured dog.

Authorities said the animal jumped and fell about 34 feet from a tower at the park.

According to the Bantam Fire Company, the dog was unable to move after the fall, and fire crews had to hike a long distance to find the injured animal and its owner.

Rescuers said the dog was found in stable condition, but it still needed to be carried to the bottom of the mountain.

The animal was carried in a basket down the mountain and taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Fire crews said the dog did not have any life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
The 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition 2024

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon Web Services outage causes some websites to go dark
Thieves used a truck to steal an ATM from a store, destroying most of the storefront in the...
Video shows thieves using truck to rip ATM from convenience store
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English city
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Passenger recounts fight to breathe after boat capsized in underground water tunnel in New York