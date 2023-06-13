Highway 30 now open between Roscoe and Ogallala, work continues

Highway 30 between Roscoe and Ogallala is now open, but work remains.
Highway 30 between Roscoe and Ogallala is now open, but work remains.(File Image)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Highway 30 between Roscoe and Ogallala is now open to traffic, however, contractors with Paulsen Inc. will still be on site with flaggers and a pilot car directing traffic as work continues.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation District 6, the purpose of this project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public.

Remaining work includes earth-shoulder construction, rumble strips, sealing and seeding. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution near the work zones. The project is expected to be completed later this month.

