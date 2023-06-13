LIVE Saturday: NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade is happening Saturday and you can watch live coverage of the event here on our website and news app.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and our live coverage will begin around 1:15 p.m. when the floats pass by the News 2 studio. Coverage will be anchored by News 2′s Kent Winder and Beatriz Reyna.

This year’s theme is “Where the West Begins”.

Parade Route:

Starts at Memorial Park – East 4th Street

Proceeds west on East 4th, then turns south on to N. Dewey Street

Finishes at Dewey & H Street

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.