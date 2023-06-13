LIVE Saturday: NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade is happening Saturday and you can watch live coverage of the event here on our website and news app.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and our live coverage will begin around 1:15 p.m. when the floats pass by the News 2 studio. Coverage will be anchored by News 2′s Kent Winder and Beatriz Reyna.

This year’s theme is “Where the West Begins”.

Parade Route:

  • Starts at Memorial Park – East 4th Street
  • Proceeds west on East 4th, then turns south on to N. Dewey Street
  • Finishes at Dewey & H Street
NEBRASKAland DAYS website

