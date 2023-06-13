Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Strong storms possible with heavy rain Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the day Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures and skies will be on the pleasant side, with thunderstorm chances returning Thursday, with strong storms and heavy rainfall being a threat.

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the area will promote suppressed conditions across the area. This will give the area mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday and 80s on Wednesday and overnight lows into the 40s and 50s, with slightly breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 10 mph, and the directions will change from north on Tuesday to south on Wednesday, due to the progression of the high pressure.

Stellar and mild to warm conditions for the day Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through the area. This cold front will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and shear in the upper levels, and this will give us the opportunities of showers and thunderstorms for the area. Some storms could potentially get intense with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat with .5 to 1.5 inches to near 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts during this duration. Highs will drop from the 80s Thursday into the 70s on Friday, with a quick warmup during the Father’s Day and NebraskaLAND Days Parade weekend. Highs during this time will be in the 80s Saturday and 90s on Father’s Day.

Strong storm potential for portions of the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

