Nebraskaland Bank hosts annual Rodeo Queen Meet and Greet with petting zoo

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants held a meet and greet and petting zoo Tuesday.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dusty Trails joined Nebraskaland Bank as they held their annual Rodeo Queen Meet and Greet with a petting zoo at the Westfield Shopping Center Tuesday morning.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., more than 13 state rodeo queens signed autographs and interacted with North Platte locals. Attendees were also able to enjoy the Dusty Trails Petting Zoo.

Nebraska’s very own Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen, Rebel Sjeklocha and Calie Troyer, were also in attendance.

Evonne Keck, the Public Relations Coordinator for Nebraskaland Bank, said the free event was a great way for the community to come together. “I think it’s a great honor to have all of these state queens here,” Keck said. “It’s a good way for them to get to meet our community and find out just how awesome North Platte is.”

The Rodeo Queens are in town to support the 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen contestants have the style show later Tuesday evening, which is the third segment of their competition.

The winner of the 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant will be crowned Wednesday at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

