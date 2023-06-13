NPCC’s Montoya named NJCAA All-American

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NJCAA named former NPCC Knights player Elena Montoya a second team All American for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

“Being an All-American is unbelievable and such an honor,” Montoya said. “The time we’ve put in on and off the field showed this past year, and the North Platte community showed its support as well. Even though my name is on the [award], this one is for all of my teammates and Coach Higgins. We did it together.”

Montoya had an incredible season behind the plate and in the field, hitting .541 with seven home runs, and 39 RBI’s. She also boasted a .914 fielding percentage as a catcher and shortstop for the Knights.

Along with her spot on the All-America team, Montoya was named to the All-Region IX Team for the second consecutive year.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.