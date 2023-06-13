NPCC’s Montoya named NJCAA All-American

NPCC
NPCC(NPCC)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NJCAA named former NPCC Knights player Elena Montoya a second team All American for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

“Being an All-American is unbelievable and such an honor,” Montoya said. “The time we’ve put in on and off the field showed this past year, and the North Platte community showed its support as well. Even though my name is on the [award], this one is for all of my teammates and Coach Higgins. We did it together.”

Montoya had an incredible season behind the plate and in the field, hitting .541 with seven home runs, and 39 RBI’s. She also boasted a .914 fielding percentage as a catcher and shortstop for the Knights.

Along with her spot on the All-America team, Montoya was named to the All-Region IX Team for the second consecutive year.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
The 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition 2024

Latest News

The 2023 Rivers Edge Golf Classic kicked off NEBRASKAland Days at the Rivers Edge Golf Club on...
Buffalo Bill Golf Classic kicks off NEBRASKAland Days
Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G1
Anderson, Matthews earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors
North Platte Community College
9 members of North Platte Community College Softball Team receive honors
The North Platte Plainsmen
Plainsmen win first game of season