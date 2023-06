NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Colorado Tribe, 12-1, on Monday.

The Plainsmen had been winless up until this point in the season. Their fist visit to Aurora this season, yielded their first victory.

North Platte will visit the Greeley Grays for a matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.