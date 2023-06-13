Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day

The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A sweet NEBRASKAland Days tradition got underway Tuesday.

This year, the anticipation for the Sweet Saloon was so great, the rolls are officially sold out.

Volunteers estimate they will sell between 800 and 900 dozen rolls this year. Proceeds will help fund the volleyball scholarship program.

“We start taking orders the week before and so I think the best way is the college website and that’s the best way to ensure that going to get pre-orders,” Alexa McCall, North Platte Lady Knights Head Volleyball Coach, said. “If you wait until the week of sometimes you never know.”

McCall would not only like to thank Hiland Dairy for supplying the product, but also her volunteers that come back every year and spend countless hours in the kitchen baking for this event.

