NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival officially begins Wednesday, June 14. However, longtime NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director and CEO David Fudge said that he and the NEBRASKAland Days Board of Directors have been diligent actually working on the 2023 festival for months.

Some work is already being done behind the scenes for the 2024 festival.

“We’ve been into the 2024 planning cycle for six months already and we still have another year to go for that. So these things don’t just happen, there is a lot of planning and work that goes into them,” said Fudge. “Especially, this year with a lot of upgrades around the facility. A new building, new parking lots, a new green space, so, there is a lot that went into this year and we’re excited to get it underway.”

NEBRASKAland Days patrons will notice some improvements when heading out to the Wild West Arena. “For starters, when you come out, the whole front end is different. On the entire west side of the facility the parking lot has been re-paved and there is a new primary entry feature on the south side off Charlie Evans Drive which is compromised of some grass and trees and some nice green space. We’ve put some green space back into the facility because over the years we have pulled a bit out. We wanted to put some green space back in and we were able to get some help with that from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and through some fundraisers that we’ve done. We’re excited that it is in and planted, that is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” added Fudge.

While the Festival might not officially start until Wednesday, some NEBRASKAland Days events have already begun.

“One of my predecessors, Sharon Hembeck, who was a wonderful executive director once said that you could eat your way through NEBRASKAland Days,” Fudge said. “The Sweet Salon is the kickoff but then you’ve got the BBQ Pork Sandwich Feed, the Prime Rib Sandwich Feed, and the Pork Breakfast, all of those things that we enjoy every year. We also bring in these general vendors from inside our market and outside our market to do some foods that you won’t find inside our market and from outside the market to do some foods that you wouldn’t normally have access to.”

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska competitions are already well underway. Fudge said having that competition part of the NEBRASKAland Days Festival is quite the feather in the cap.

“The pageant was located in Burwell for a lot of years and it got moved down here. It is one of those things that we value greatly, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association works very hard, as hard as we do to make sure that a good pageant is run,” Fudge said. “It’s one of the most respected pageants in the country. We’re thrilled to have it here, part of that is having Miss Rodeo America here every year and she is coming again this year and will be here throughout rodeo week and will go with us through the parade and be available for people to meet and sign autographs and do those sorts of things. It’s an important part of what we do here and who we are here and we are grateful to have them. They have been known to show up at Flap Jack Feeds and show up and cook, they go through the parades and they are just great ambassadors for what we do. Rebel Sjeklocha is Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 she is a wonderful ambassador not only for the sport of rodeo but for our community as well since she is a local.”

Miss Rodeo Nebraksa Coronation will take place Wednesday evening at the PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo. However, the Rodeo kicks off Wednesday morning with Slack.

The NEBRASKAland Days Kids Costume Parade is Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Westfield Shopping Center. Tickets and additional NEBRASKAland Days information can be found on the NEBRASKAland Days Website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.