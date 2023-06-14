Authorities encourage people to avoid South Platte River in North Platte due to high water

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Region 51 Emergency Management has reported that the South Platte River currently has a high elevation and water is expected to continue to rise throughout the week.

The National Weather Service expects the South Platte River to hit the 10′ action state sometime this week, according to a press release from Region 51 Emergency Management. This is primarily due to the storms that have hit Colorado recently, however, authorities stress things are subject to change with additional storms in the area.

Flood stage is 13′.

Region 51 Emergency Management is advising that people avoid the South Platte River and the Platte River due to high waters.

