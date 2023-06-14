Huskers announce 2023 volleyball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 schedule on Wednesday.

The Huskers will begin the 2023 campaign on Aug. 25-27 by hosting Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers’ season opener is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 against Utah State. NU’s other matches on opening weekend will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 against Lipscomb and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 against SMU.

In week two, the Big Red will play Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Volleyball Day in Nebraska match in Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will travel to play at Kansas State in its new arena at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

NU is back at home on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. to host Creighton for the first time since 2019. For the second year in a row, the Huskers will host Long Beach State – led by former Husker associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand – on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The non-conference schedule concludes with matches against two top-15 teams from 2022. The Huskers will travel to play at Stanford on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and NU will host Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Devaney Center.

In Big Ten Conference play, Nebraska’s seven double-play opponents are Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska will host Illinois, Maryland and Ohio State without a return road match. Nebraska will travel to Indiana, Iowa and Purdue without a return home match this season.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play with home matches against Ohio State and Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 24, respectively.

The next four matches will be on the road: at Purdue (Friday, Sept. 29), at Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 30), at Michigan State (Friday, Oct. 6) and at Michigan (Saturday, Oct. 7).

The Huskers will return home for a stretch of five of six matches at home to finish October. NU hosts Michigan State on Friday, Oct. 13 and Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 14. After a mid-week trip to Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Huskers come back to Lincoln for meetings with Wisconsin (Saturday, Oct. 21), Maryland (Friday, Oct. 27) and Rutgers (Saturday, Oct. 28).

November begins with a road trip to Penn State (Friday, Nov. 3) and Rutgers (Sunday, Nov. 5). Following that is a three-game home stretch: Northwestern (Wednesday, Nov. 8), Illinois (Sunday, Nov. 12) and Michigan (Friday, Nov. 17).

The Huskers close out the regular season with three straight road matches: at Iowa (Sunday, Nov. 19), at Wisconsin (Friday, Nov. 24) and at Minnesota (Saturday, Nov. 25).

Start times and TV information for all matches will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.

