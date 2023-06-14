Larson back with Huskers as Assistant Coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Volleyball team announced Tuesday that Jordan Larson would be joining the team as an assistant coach starting in 2023.

Larson will join the staff following her playing schedule for Team USA in the volleyball Nations League which continues through the summer, she will then join Team USA at their Olympic qualifiers in September in Poland as the team looks to make the 2024 Olympics.

“One of the greatest honors of being the Nebraska volleyball coach is when I have the opportunity to coach with a former player,” said Head Coach John Cook, “Jordan and I have talked for years about coaching at Nebraska. She will bring a wealth of experience that she can share with our players. There is no place like Nebraska!”

In 2021, Larson won gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, she was a captain for the team as named the Best Outside Hitter and Most Valuable Player during the competition.

“I am very excited to be returning to Nebraska,” Larson said. “I can’t wait to learn and help the next generation of volleyball players. It has felt so good to be home even for a short time, and I can’t wait to join the team in the fall. I really appreciate John giving me this opportunity. Go Huskers!”

A native of Hooper, Neb., Larson was a standout on some of the greatest teams in program history from 2005 to 2008 and was inducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020. She helped Nebraska to a top-five NCAA Tournament finish in each of her four seasons. The Huskers went 127-8 during her career with four Big 12 Conference titles and three trips to the NCAA semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.