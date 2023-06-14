The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association hosts style show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association held the third segment of their pageant on Tuesday night.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen contestants showed off their fashion tonight at the style show. The competitors had to answer a random question on stage. They were then scored by a panel of judges.

The style show also offered a live auction. Thirteen state rodeo queens assisted at auctioning off and displaying the items for sale to the audience.

The style show was hosted at Mid Plains Community College. The contestants have competed for the past two days to win the pageant.

The 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska will be announced at the opening act of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on Wednesday night.

