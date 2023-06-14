Nationals doubleheader with Grand Island postponed

The North Platte Nationals Seniors doubleheader with Grand island was postponed to Thursday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Seniors doubleheader scheduled with Grand Island has been postponed until Thursday.

The games scheduled for Tuesday were delayed due to a scheduling conflict, Thursday was resolved as a mutual make-up date and the teams will play their schedule games then.

The Nationals Seniors are in action on Wednesday as well over in Columbus for a doubleheader.

