Nationals doubleheader with Grand Island postponed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Seniors doubleheader scheduled with Grand Island has been postponed until Thursday.

The games scheduled for Tuesday were delayed due to a scheduling conflict, Thursday was resolved as a mutual make-up date and the teams will play their schedule games then.

The Nationals Seniors are in action on Wednesday as well over in Columbus for a doubleheader.

