Nebraska Broadband Office seeks input on high-speed internet

The Nebraska Broadband Office is seeking public input on high-speed internet access across the state.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Broadband Office is holding a series of public meetings to gather input on what they want and need from their internet service.

The sessions are part of a five-year action plan designed to help the state develop a comprehensive approach to provide quality digital access across the state.

It comes after state senators unanimously passed LB 683 that paves the way for the establishment of a state broadband office, aiming to enhance broadband services and bridge the digital divide across the state.

“Altogether, about a third of Nebraska households may have difficulty fully participating in a digital economy society because they either have no connectivity or are under connected,” said Anne Byers, Community IT Manager.

The office will operate under the umbrella of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, ensuring coordination and effective implementation of broadband initiatives.

The agency will assume the job of administering funds provided by the $42 billion, federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program passed as part of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. Nebraska is guaranteed of getting $100 million in BEAD funding and may get upwards of $400 million if it can show a greater need to reach unserved areas.

The deadline to submit the five-year action plan is Aug. 12.

