New casino opens with temporary location in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Harrah’s Casino in Columbus just opened a temporary casino on Monday. The floor features 250 slot machines and electronic table games. They will open their permanent location in the first half of 2024.

“We opened yesterday at 9 a.m.,” Don Ostert said. “It has been very exciting because we have had a steady flow of people. We will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. everyday, so hopefully people will come out and see us.”

The casino already started gaining some heavy foot traffic just from opening the previous day. The new location will come with a new one-mile horse track, 500 slot machines, 14 table games and a Caesars Sports book.

“We have 250 of the newest slot machines that include electronic table games,” Ostert said. “We’ll be adding about 250 more at the new casino. It will be very exciting with the only one-mile-horse track here in the state of Nebraska. We will also have table games and a restaurant called the Brew Brothers.”

With Nebraska being one of the newer states to allow gambling, Ostert claims that there isn’t much turnover from other casinos and the process of opening one up, is relatively the same.

“There’s nothing really different,” Ostert said. “It’s still an exciting place to come and be entertained.”

The total cost of the finished product is estimated around $75 million dollars with over 28,000 square feet.

“We are excited to open the tenth casino here at Ag Park,” Ostert said. “We are really looking forward to the permanent casino. It is going to be a state of the art facility. If people like to have fun and be entertained, they should come and see us.”

The temporary casino will be up and running during the construction of the permanent casino.

