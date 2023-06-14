North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ host annual Kid’s Costume Parade in Westfield Shopping Center

The North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ annual Kids Costume Parade took place at the Westfield...
The North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ annual Kids Costume Parade took place at the Westfield Shopping Center Wednesday morning.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ annual Kids Costume Parade took place at the Westfield Shopping Center Wednesday morning with dozens of kids participating including Wyatt Vaughn.

The Colorado resident is in town for his first NEBRASKAland Days Festival. Vaughn was dressed like a cowboy for the Kid’s Costume Parade and wound up being the proud new owner of a brand new mountain bike.

“I was shocked because I’m on a trip to see my Great Aunt. But I don’t know how we are going to get this new bike home to Colorado,” Vaughn said. Vaughn adds that while in town he is excited to attend the legendary Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

