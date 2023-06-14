North Platte Juniors host Grand Island

The North Platte Nationals Juniors hosted Grand Island for a doubleheader on Tuesday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Juniors hosted Grand Island for a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Bill Wood Field.

In game one the Nationals fell to Grand Island, after trailing late North Platte Plated three runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, but it wasn’t enough as Grand Island took the win 11-6.

In game two, Grand Island came out swinging as they took the lead over the Nationals 9-3 after the first inning, and Grand Island would add one more run to make it 10-3 in the third.

The Nationals Juniors are back on the diamond on Wednesday taking on Columbus in a doubleheader at Bill Wood Field.

