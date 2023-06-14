North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024

Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 during the fourth day of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition.

The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Wednesday.

Also competing for the title were Jaelyn Himmelberg of Lawrence, Nebraska, Shealynn Rasmussen of Burwell, Nebraska and Hannah Siwinski of Central City, Nebraska. Himmelberg won first runner-up.

Other category winners include:

Miss Congeniality: Maci Cox

Speech Competition: Hannah Siwinski

Rising Star Award: Shealynn Rasmussen

Written Test: Jaelyn Himmelberg

Photogenic: Hannah Siwinski

Appearance: Jaelyn Himmelberg

Horsemanship: Maci Cox

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 will be crowned at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo this evening.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day
Strong storm potential for portions of the area Thursday
Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Strong storms possible with heavy rain Thursday
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people

Latest News

The North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ annual Kids Costume Parade took place at the Westfield...
North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ host annual Kid’s Costume Parade in Westfield Shopping Center
Nebraska Broadband Office
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out
One person killed in crash near Merna