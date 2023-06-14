North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 during the fourth day of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition.

The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Wednesday.

Also competing for the title were Jaelyn Himmelberg of Lawrence, Nebraska, Shealynn Rasmussen of Burwell, Nebraska and Hannah Siwinski of Central City, Nebraska. Himmelberg won first runner-up.

Other category winners include:

Miss Congeniality: Maci Cox

Speech Competition: Hannah Siwinski

Rising Star Award: Shealynn Rasmussen

Written Test: Jaelyn Himmelberg

Photogenic: Hannah Siwinski

Appearance: Jaelyn Himmelberg

Horsemanship: Maci Cox

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 will be crowned at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo this evening.

