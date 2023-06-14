One person killed in crash near Merna

CUSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died following a crash Monday afternoon near Merna.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on Victoria Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Ford Excursion left the road, hit an embankment and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Identification is pending forensic exams.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. Anselmo Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire Department and Trumbull Towing also assisted with the accident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.