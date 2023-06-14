One person killed in crash near Merna

(KVLY)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died following a crash Monday afternoon near Merna.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on Victoria Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Ford Excursion left the road, hit an embankment and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Identification is pending forensic exams.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. Anselmo Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire Department and Trumbull Towing also assisted with the accident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day
Strong storm potential for portions of the area Thursday
Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Strong storms possible with heavy rain Thursday
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people

Latest News

The North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ annual Kids Costume Parade took place at the Westfield...
North Platte Chamber Hostesses’ host annual Kid’s Costume Parade in Westfield Shopping Center
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
Nebraska Broadband Office
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out