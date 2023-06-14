Rosters announced for Wild West All-Star Volleyball Classic

Volleyball court
Volleyball court(Evgenii Mitroshin | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rosters for the 2023 Wild West All-Star Volleyball Classic in McCook were announced on Tuesday.

The West Team is represented by: Halle Bardsley and Cali Cox of Wauneta-Palisade, Kiley Hejtmanek, Olivia Hansen and Ashlin Broz of Maywood-Hayes Center, Tahlia Steinbeck of Hershey, Bryn McNair and Elizabeth Peters of Chase County, Lacey Bruner of Sutherland, and Mae Siegel of North Platte Saint Pat’s.

The East Team is represented by: Emerson Swanson of Arapahoe, Megan Dyer and Regan Schroeder of Cozad, Breelle Miller of Cambridge, Mataya Stubbs of Maxwell, Zoey Evans of Hi Line, Milla Farr of Medicine Valley, Joy Rippen and Gracelyn Wiemers of McCook, and Caylin Barnett of Southwest.

The game is set for June 24 at 6 p.m. at McCook Community College.

