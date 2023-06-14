Warm with stunning skies for Wednesday; Scattered to widespread heavy thunderstorms Thursday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- On the menu for our Wednesday will consist of warm temperatures, sunny skies and increased humidity. All ahead of showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Saturday, with some bringing heavy rain.

As our area of high pressure continues to move itself towards the east Wednesday, this will bring in a southerly flow across our area and increase our temperatures into the low to mid 80s Wednesday. Sunny to mainly sunny skies will continue for our Wednesday with light winds across the area. Wednesday night, the humidity levels will increase with temperatures dropping down into the 50s and mainly clear skies continuing.

Warm and sunny conditions in store the day Wednesday

As we get into the day Thursday into Saturday, a slow moving cold front will be pushing through our neck of the woods during this time and this promote showers and thunderstorm chances across the area. This front will cause highs to drop from the upper 70s to upper 80s Thursday, into the 60s and 70s Friday into Saturday. The amount of rainfall during this duration will be between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts in heavier storms. Conditions will improve into Father’s Day and beyond, with highs climbing into the 80s to 90s with sunny skies returning.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning for our area Thursday into Saturday

