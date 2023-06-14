Warm with stunning skies for Wednesday; Scattered to widespread heavy thunderstorms Thursday into Saturday

In our Picture of the day, Dayna shared with us a Picasso like photo with us this morning!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- On the menu for our Wednesday will consist of warm temperatures, sunny skies and increased humidity. All ahead of showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Saturday, with some bringing heavy rain.

As our area of high pressure continues to move itself towards the east Wednesday, this will bring in a southerly flow across our area and increase our temperatures into the low to mid 80s Wednesday. Sunny to mainly sunny skies will continue for our Wednesday with light winds across the area. Wednesday night, the humidity levels will increase with temperatures dropping down into the 50s and mainly clear skies continuing.

Warm and sunny conditions in store the day Wednesday
Warm and sunny conditions in store the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day Thursday into Saturday, a slow moving cold front will be pushing through our neck of the woods during this time and this promote showers and thunderstorm chances across the area. This front will cause highs to drop from the upper 70s to upper 80s Thursday, into the 60s and 70s Friday into Saturday. The amount of rainfall during this duration will be between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts in heavier storms. Conditions will improve into Father’s Day and beyond, with highs climbing into the 80s to 90s with sunny skies returning.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning for our area Thursday into Saturday
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning for our area Thursday into Saturday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day
Strong storm potential for portions of the area Thursday
Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Strong storms possible with heavy rain Thursday
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Picture of the day 6-14-2023
KNOP Weather 6-12-2023
A nice warmup continues, with late week storm chances
Strong storm potential for portions of the area Thursday
Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Strong storms possible with heavy rain Thursday
Forecast Video 6-13-2023