2023 PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo continues Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Night number one of the 2023 PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo is in the books.

NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge says the legendary rodeo would not be what it is without the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee which is compromised of men and women that work year-round to ensure each year the rodeo lives up to its historic standards.

“They are dedicated to making sure that the rodeo is top quality. It is something that they take very seriously because of whose name is on it, Buffalo Bill. The man that started rodeo right here in North Platte with the Ole Glory Blow Out back in 1882. So it’s something that they think about every year; they strive to make it as good as they can and make sure its worthy of his name,” said Fudge.

Fudge says top to bottom, year after year the best of the best participate in the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in a variety of aspects.

“I think to some extent we are spoiled,” Fudge said. “You have PRCA Hall of Fame Contractors, rodeo announcers, and the folks that work the nationals finals rodeo with sound and vision, and video. All of that comes together into a really special four nights. We routinely get a lot of the top 15 in the nation in terms of cowboys and cowgirls through and competing here, then you match those up against Buttler and Sons Rodeo Stock, it really makes a great show.”

NEBRASKAland Days tickets and information can be found here.

