Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held Thursday morning in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A NEBRASKAland Days tradition continued Thursday morning with the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Dozens of individuals joined North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher at Venue 304 in the Historic Canteen District.

This year’s keynote speaker was retired Nebraska State Patrol Troop D Commander and longtime North Platte resident Jim Parish.

“You matter to people; everyone in this room matters to someone. If you were immediately taken out of where you are. if you immediately lost your life on this earth it would impact a lot of people. Bear that in mind, call some of those people. Today is a good day, pick up the phone and call somebody you haven’t talked to in a while,” said Parish.

