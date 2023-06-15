Buffalo Bill Rodeo gets underway on Wednesday evening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Buffalo Bill Rodeo is underway after the opening night of performances on Wednesday evening.

The night began with the bareback riding event as 5 riders were on the schedule for this evening, but only two putting in qualifying rides, Andy Gingerich sits at the top of the standings with a 79.00 score, second place is Grant Worthington with a score of 71.00

Next up was the steer wrestling event where the leader after night one is Trell Etbauer who set a time of 3.7 seconds in the rodeo slack performance on Wednesday morning. Jacob Talley set the fastest time of the nights performance with a time of 4.1 seconds.

In the tie-down roping event Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico sits at the top of the standings with a time of 7.6 seconds, Riley Webb is in second with a time of 7.9, and in third is Taylor Santos with a time of 8.4 seconds.

In saddle bronc riding 2018 World Champion Wade Sundell sits on the top of the standings with a score of 85.00, second place is Brady Hill with an 84.00 score, and in third is Valentine’s Garrett Long with an 80.50 score.

Finally in the breakaway roping there is a tie for first in the first go-round with Mullen’s Katie Dent and Emma Charleston with a time of 3.3 seconds, in third is Sawyer Gilbert with a time of 3.4 seconds.

***All results are unofficial***

