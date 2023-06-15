Buffalo Bill Rodeo gets underway on Wednesday evening

The first night of performances at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo took place on Wednesday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Buffalo Bill Rodeo is underway after the opening night of performances on Wednesday evening.

The night began with the bareback riding event as 5 riders were on the schedule for this evening, but only two putting in qualifying rides, Andy Gingerich sits at the top of the standings with a 79.00 score, second place is Grant Worthington with a score of 71.00

Next up was the steer wrestling event where the leader after night one is Trell Etbauer who set a time of 3.7 seconds in the rodeo slack performance on Wednesday morning. Jacob Talley set the fastest time of the nights performance with a time of 4.1 seconds.

In the tie-down roping event Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico sits at the top of the standings with a time of 7.6 seconds, Riley Webb is in second with a time of 7.9, and in third is Taylor Santos with a time of 8.4 seconds.

In saddle bronc riding 2018 World Champion Wade Sundell sits on the top of the standings with a score of 85.00, second place is Brady Hill with an 84.00 score, and in third is Valentine’s Garrett Long with an 80.50 score.

Finally in the breakaway roping there is a tie for first in the first go-round with Mullen’s Katie Dent and Emma Charleston with a time of 3.3 seconds, in third is Sawyer Gilbert with a time of 3.4 seconds.

***All results are unofficial***

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash near Merna
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach

Latest News

Live with Barrel Racer Summer Kosel
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night One
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers announce 2023 volleyball schedule
Volleyball court
Rosters announced for Wild West All-Star Volleyball Classic