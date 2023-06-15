Cake bake decorating competition begins

Popular NEBRASKAland Days event returns at Platte Bar
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The cake bake decorating competition took place on Thursday at the Platte Bar, a new location.

During the competition, 16 teams competed by decorating at least two cakes each with a NEBRASKAland Days theme.

The teams were placed in different divisions based upon experience and ability.

After being judged, the cakes will be auctioned off to charity on Friday during the Lunch with the Wild Bunch at the Platte Bar.

