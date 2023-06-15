Josee Saults wins Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo got underway at the Wild West Arena Wednesday with the crowning of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Josee Saults.

Saults is from Big Springs, Nebraska. She said creating lifelong friendships and promoting her platform, “Rise and Shine,” are her goals as Miss Rodeo Nebraska.

She believes God put this journey in her heart and wants to thank family and friends for supporting her over the last several months.

Saults wants to be a mentor for younger girls and women and have a big impact on their lives as long as she holds the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska.

Josee Saults (Josee Saults)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.