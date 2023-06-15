Moose Lodge 551 hosts annual BBQ pork sandwich feed

The Moose Lodge held their annual BBQ pulled pork sandwich feed.
The Moose Lodge held their annual BBQ pulled pork sandwich feed.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hundreds of people lined up for the annual BBQ pork sandwich feed on Thursday.

The Moose Lodge 551 hosts the event year. Members said cars began lining up hours ahead of time to get their $10 meal complete with baked beans, coleslaw and chips.

The money raised goes back to the organization to help sustain their sponsored programs.

