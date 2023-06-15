NEBRASKAland Days Golden Games provides fun for seniors

Senior citizens played cornhole, Plinko and mini golf.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days is full of fun and festivities each and every year and there’s a dedicated event for people 55 and older.

The Golden Games took place at the North Platte Recreation Center. The commencement of the games started at 9 a.m. Thursday with coffee and cookies. During the games, participants go booth to booth to try out all the games including Plinko, put-put golf, bingo, and a play at a mini casino.

One local participant had a good time, and said it was her first time at the Golden Games.

“I am having so much fun,” Doris Howard said. “Did the put-put golf, and this is my first time here. So we are having a great day.”

Howard did pretty good at put-put golf. Her score was a 17, and the time of the interview, she was tied for first place. Even though she had a good time, she said she preferred to do things that were indoors.

“Maybe Plinko or something on the inside could be a good game,” Howard said.

The Golden Games continue until 2 p.m. Thursday.

