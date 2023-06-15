NEBRASKAland Days Quilt Show kicks off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Quilt Show kicked off on Wednesday at Bethel Church.

The show is designed to showcase quilters’ works from across the region.

Earleen McNare, a quilter at the show, said she loves the art form as it allows her to be creative and learn new techniques from those around her.

“It shows quilting is an art form and a lot of people don’t look at it like it’s an art form but it truly is,” McNare said.

The show is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

