A Slow moving cold front to bring rainfall and cooler temperatures Thursday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A cold front, which will be slow moving, will push through the viewing area Thursday into Saturday, bringing with it cooler temperatures and rain/thunderstorm chances.

This snail’s pace cold front is currently located in the Intermountain Northwest United States. Over the next few days, this cold front will be crawling towards the east and there will be notable changes around the viewing area. Firstly, this boundary will allow for us to see the lift and increase in moisture, which will give the areas of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some of these storms have the capability of bringing locally heavy rainfall. The current forecast for rainfall will be between 1 to 2 inches, with higher totals in downpours. Secondly, the temperatures will cool down dramatically. From highs in the 70s and 80s Thursday, into the 60s and 70s Friday into Saturday with winds shifting from south and east to north and east, which will be noticeable in the air.

A Sloth moving system will be going through the area over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

Once we enter Father’s Day and into early next week, ridge of high pressure will be pushing through and this will warm things up into the 80s and 90s, and the sunshine will return during this period.

