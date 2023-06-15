Softball Superstar commits to Huskers

Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, will finish her college career with the Huskers
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers(Twitter: @jordybahl)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, plans to finish her college career with the Huskers.

The Papillion native announced her commitment to Nebraska early Thursday morning after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.

Bahl’s departure from Oklahoma sent shockwaves across the college softball landscape.

She won a pair of national championships with the Sooners, including the winningest season in NCAA history this spring.

Bahl has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl won 3 state championships and was named the National Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
South Platte River has high water levels
Authorities encourage people to avoid South Platte River in North Platte due to high water
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day

Latest News

Live with Barrel Racer Summer Kosel
Jacob Talley of Keatchie, La. chases the steer during night one of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo,...
Buffalo Bill Rodeo gets underway on Wednesday evening
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night One
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers announce 2023 volleyball schedule