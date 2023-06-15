Walmart announces new Case-Ready Beef Facility in Kansas to work in connection with North Platte’s Sustainable Beef, LLC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walmart announced plans to open a $257 million beef processing and packing facility in Olathe, Kansas which is expected to provide 667 jobs throughout the next decade.

Walmart said in a press release that it hopes to create an end-to-end beef supply chain after customers in the Midwest expressed a want for increased transparency and high-quality products. The facility will distribute select Angus beef cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, which will then be distributed to Walmarts all over the Midwest.

The 1918 LLC, which is working with Walmart, will hire approximately 40 managers, 156 skilled workers, and 471 unskilled workers, according to the company’s application submitted to the city. Managers will receive a starting salary of $94,500 while both skilled and unskilled workers will start at $35,500, according to Gray TV’s KCTV 5 in Kansas.

The company said the average salaries of new jobs in year 10 will be around $40,618. “This is such great news,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility. This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

“Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry,” Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.