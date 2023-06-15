Walmart announces new Case-Ready Beef Facility in Kansas to work in connection with North Platte’s Sustainable Beef, LLC

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Tristen Winder
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walmart announced plans to open a $257 million beef processing and packing facility in Olathe, Kansas which is expected to provide 667 jobs throughout the next decade.

Walmart said in a press release that it hopes to create an end-to-end beef supply chain after customers in the Midwest expressed a want for increased transparency and high-quality products. The facility will distribute select Angus beef cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, which will then be distributed to Walmarts all over the Midwest.

The 1918 LLC, which is working with Walmart, will hire approximately 40 managers, 156 skilled workers, and 471 unskilled workers, according to the company’s application submitted to the city. Managers will receive a starting salary of $94,500 while both skilled and unskilled workers will start at $35,500, according to Gray TV’s KCTV 5 in Kansas.

The company said the average salaries of new jobs in year 10 will be around $40,618. “This is such great news,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility. This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

“Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry,” Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
South Platte River has high water levels
Authorities encourage people to avoid South Platte River in North Platte due to high water
The famous cinnamon rolls sold out on its first day of the Sweet Saloon.
Sweet Saloon rolls sell out on its first day

Latest News

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
Nebraska regents to consider tuition increase as part of proposed budget
The North Platte Public Transit will close on Saturday at noon for the parade.
North Platte Public Transit to close at noon on Saturday
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher distributes flowers during the 2023 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held Thursday morning in downtown North Platte
The annual Golden Games at the North Platte Recreation Center.
NEBRASKAland Days Golden Games provides fun for seniors
Annual Golden Games at the Rec Center