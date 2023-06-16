Annual Pony Express Reride travels through North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While the Pony Express only lasted for a few years in the history books, the traditional travel of mail by horseback has not stopped since.

Every year a group of dozens of people and horses gather to carry mail across the country from Sacramento, California to St. Joseph, Missouri. They want to honor the original Pony Express and its importance to the history of the United States.

Multiple groups of people and horses carry the mail through different regions in order to keep the mail moving.

A mail handoff takes place in North Platte each year.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.