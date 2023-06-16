Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
South Platte River has high water levels
Authorities encourage people to avoid South Platte River in North Platte due to high water

Latest News

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Jury resumes deliberating in trial of gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
New dinosaur species discovered on English island
Intense storms is a possibility during the day Friday across the area
Scattered strong storms with cooler temperatures Friday; Improving conditions during Father’s Day weekend