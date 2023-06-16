Buffalo Bill Rodeo continues on Thursday evening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Buffalo Bill Rodeo continued on Thursday with the second night of performances at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

In the bareback riding Tanner Aus goes to the top of the standings in the go round with a ride of 81, in second on the night was Ty Breuer who scored a 73 on his ride.

On to the Steer wrestling now as Tanner Brunner sits atop the standings in the second go round with a time of 3.8 seconds, in second is a three way tie between Greg Hesse, Tyler Waguespack, and Jeremy Burkhalter with a time of 4.4 seconds.

In the tie down roping, Shad Mayfield sits at the top of both the second go round and the aggregate times with a 7.8 seconds on the day, in second is Cash Hooper and in a tie for third is Marcos Costa, and Nolan Richie.

For the saddle bronc riders Australia’s Jake Finley takes the top spot on the go round with a score of 81.50, in second on the day is Taylor Tupper, and in third is Tate Thybo.

On to the breakaway roping now, and top of the leaderboard today is Jessica McMaster with a time of 2.7 seconds, second place is Tanegai Zilverberg with a time of 3.0 seconds and in third is Shai Schaefer with a time of 3.3 seconds.

In the team roping competition JC and LJ Yeahquo are atop the leaderboard on day two with a time of 5.2 seconds, Kellan and Carson Johnson sit in second place with a time of 5.5 seconds, and Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves are in third with a 5.7 second run.

In barrel racing Ivy Hurst set the fastest time of the day with a time of 17.74 seconds, in second with a time of 17.75 seconds is Lisa Lockhart, and in third on the night is Peyton Stepanoff with a time of 17.78 seconds.

Finally is the bull riding, and for the second straight evening there are no qualifying rides.

***All scores unofficial***

