Fort Cody Summer Music Series kicks off with a performance by the cast of the NEBRASKAland Days Frontier Revue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weekly Fort Cody Summer Music Series kicked off on Thursday night with a performance by the cast of the NEBRASKAland Day’s Frontier Revue.

The cast sang multiple songs as a teaser for their show which opens on Sunday, June 18, at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The performance starts at 7:30. Performances will also be held on June 19 and June 20.

The cast members were excited to show off a preview of what the public can expect from their upcoming show.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.