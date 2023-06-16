Huskers Baseball hosts youth camp in North Platte

The Husker Baseball team hosted a youth camp in North Platte on Thursday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Baseball team held a camp for youth baseball player in North Platte on Thursday at Bill Wood Field.

The camp was designed to teach the kids the basics of playing the game properly and help develop skills at a young age. Kids of all age groups participated in the camp which ran for five and a half hours.

”Most Importantly when we come these camps, it is important to stick to the basics,” said former Husker catcher Griffin Everitt, “and teach them the way that we do things, because here at Nebraska we are big on paying attention to detail and doing things right, so I think especially at the younger age, making sure to do those things right when you are younger is going to set you up for the future.”

This was the third stop for the Husker camp as they are traveling around to smaller towns across the state.

