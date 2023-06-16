Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died

David Saxton
David Saxton(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported that David Saxton. 54, died Friday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center, where he was incarcerated.

Saxton’s sentence began on July 27, 2015. He was serving 30 years to life sentence for second-degree murder out of Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Court records show he was sentenced for the September 2014 murder of Lonnie Sanchez in Lincoln County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Saxton was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Fort Cody Summer Music Series begins
Nebraska Department of Transportation releases May 2023 traffic fatality toll
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest
Whitetail Cycle Sport employee inspects the helmet of a youth bike rodeo contestant in downtown...
Whitetail Cycle Sport hosts youth bike rodeo