Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported that David Saxton. 54, died Friday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center, where he was incarcerated.

Saxton’s sentence began on July 27, 2015. He was serving 30 years to life sentence for second-degree murder out of Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Court records show he was sentenced for the September 2014 murder of Lonnie Sanchez in Lincoln County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Saxton was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

