Money Scramble and Sandcastle Building in downtown North Platte

Kids dig for change at the North Platte Downtown Association's Money Scramble
Kids dig for change at the North Platte Downtown Association's Money Scramble(Victoria Norgaard)
By Victoria Norgaard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland days kicked off Friday with sandcastle building and a money scramble. The North Platte Downtown Association held the event in the former Alco parking lot for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Buckets and sifters were passed out so that every kid could participate.

Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen joined in on the fun by helping the kids build sandcastles.

Lori Bergman, North Platte Downtown Association Vice President and owner of Double Dips Ice Creamery, mentioned how this event was made possible.

“The banks around our community donated over 100 dollars worth of change to put in the sand pile for kids 5 years old and under.”

