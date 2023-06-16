Money Scramble and Sandcastle Building in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland days kicked off Friday with sandcastle building and a money scramble. The North Platte Downtown Association held the event in the former Alco parking lot for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Buckets and sifters were passed out so that every kid could participate.

Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen joined in on the fun by helping the kids build sandcastles.

Lori Bergman, North Platte Downtown Association Vice President and owner of Double Dips Ice Creamery, mentioned how this event was made possible.

“The banks around our community donated over 100 dollars worth of change to put in the sand pile for kids 5 years old and under.”

