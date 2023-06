NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Lunch with the Wild Bunch was held at the Platte Bar on Friday.

The Chamber Hostesses served brats, beans, chips, and sauerkraut.

The funds raised from this event will go into the North Platte Chamber, and go back into funding and developing the North Platte community.

