Nebraska’s May unemployment rate among lowest in the country

(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa continue their run of low unemployment.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate has fluctuated just slightly from April’s figures.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 1.9%; the state ties with New Hampshire and South Dakota.

“The preliminary May unemployment rate is a historical low for Nebraska,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The total nonfarm count of filled jobs is at a historical high at 1,044,702, surpassing the prior high count of filled jobs in November 2022 by 1,009.”

In neighboring Iowa, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.7% in May. The state added 6,400 jobs.

“May was yet another month where large numbers of Iowans reentered the workforce and quickly found jobs,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Across Iowa, businesses continue looking for the workers they need to help our state prosper and grow. IWD serves as a connecting point enabling workers and employers to capitalize on the opportunities available in Iowa.”

The national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%, up three-tenths of a percent from April’s 3.4%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Fort Cody Summer Music Series begins
Whitetail Cycle Sport employee inspects the helmet of a youth bike rodeo contestant in downtown...
Whitetail Cycle Sport hosts youth bike rodeo
Toxic blue-green algae
Health alert issued for Bluestem Lake
The NEBRASKAland Days Lunch with the Wild Bunch was held at the Platte Bar on Friday.
NEBRASKAland Days Lunch with the Wild Bunch held Friday
Lunch with the Wild Bunch